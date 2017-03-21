Explore La Crosse grants to help area events

Area organizations in need of help promoting their events are getting assistance from Explore La Crosse. Director of Membership & Grants, Amy Gabay, discussed the details on Daybreak.

The Explore La Crosse Grant Program is in it's second year of operation. The program was created with the goal of helping organizers promote their events to potential visitors in order to increase overnight stays.

First consideration is given to new and expanding events, festivals and sports tournaments being held in La Crosse County which will produce significant room nights.

Grants offered are based on limited dollars and is a highly competitive process. The revenue source for the program is generated through room tax collected within La Crosse County. All applications are reviewed, and the winners are chosen by the Explore La Crosse Promotional Grant Committee.

Recipients for the first quarter in 2017 have officially been selected with a total of 17 area festivals and events receiving funding (totaling $34,400). The 2017 budget totaled $74,000. Explore La Crosse will be looking for applications for the second quarter with an application deadline of April 14th.

More information and the grant application can be found online at explorelacrosse.com/grants/.

Amy Gabay

Director of Membership & Grants

mailto:gabay@explorelacrosse.com

608-782-2286

