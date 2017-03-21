Drivers: Lane closures planned at I-90 bridge at Dresbach

Starting at the end of the month, drivers should expect to see lane closures in the area around the I-90 bridge in Dresbach.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said from March 27 through April 15, crews are working to remove a causeway built for the construction of the new bridge and interchange.

Lane closures are planned in both directions. They will only happen during the day and will come down each night.

MnDOT asks drivers going through the area to pay attention, use caution, and slow down through work zones.