Abraham returns from FBI National Academy

The La Crosse Police Department welcomed another FBI National Academy graduate.

Assistant Chief Rob Abraham returned Saturday, March 18 from a 10 week venture in Virginia. He said a lot of the topics they covered, apply to the local community.

"The issues that we experience here in La Crosse, Wisconsin are the same issues that they experience around the United States and as well as around the world, whether it's hiring issues or drug issues," said Abraham.

A total of 227 other officers attended the training, representing 48 states as well as other countries including South Korea, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

Although that may seem like a lot, only one percent of all officers are accepted to attend.

"In order to go to the academy you have to be nominated by the Chief Executive, so I was humbled that Chief Tischer nominated me. He's a graduate of the program as well so he understands the value of that program," added Abraham.

Abraham said he was on the list for years and is honored to have had the opportunity to attend.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Police Department