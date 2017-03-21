Black River Falls man convicted of homicide gets max sentence

"It was one of the most gruesome attacks we have witnessed in a generation," said Jackson County District Attorney Gerald Fox Tuesday during the sentencing of John Cook Tuesday in Black River Falls.

Cook appeared in a Jackson County courtroom for sentencing on a 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide charge related to the fatal stabbing of Jacinda Muir in May 2015 at the Black River Falls Pet Park in the Town of Brockway outside Black River Falls.

In the criminal complaint, Cook admitted to investigators that he was using meth at the time of the stabbing. He said he took Muir to the park with the intent of beating her up, but it escalated and he stabbed her. An autopsy showed she was stabbed more than 50 times.

Originally charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Cook pleaded guilty to the lesser charge last December as part of a plea deal.

Several people spoke during sentencing including both of Muir's parents. Janet Berg, Muir's mother, said, "There are no words to describe it. She was my baby [...] My family will never be the same. We can never recover from this."

Cook himself also spoke prior to receiving his sentence. He said, in part, "Not a day goes by that I don't wish I could take back what I did."

As she gave her sentence, Jackson County Judge Anna Becker said to Cook, "I do think you're remorseful, but I'm not sure that matters at this point."

She sentenced Cook to 40 years in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Cook has been in custody since he was arrested in less than a day following the stabbing.