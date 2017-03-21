Childcare summit addresses needs

Availability and quality are two emerging concerns when it comes to healthcare.

The 7 Rivers Alliance, a Tri-State partnership of Southwest Wisconsin, Southeast Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa is working to improve the economic opportunities in the region.

From March 21-23 they're hosting community summits in La Crosse to address the three major challenges to workforce retention: affordable housing, connection to regional transportation systems, and affordable childcare.

"In the last five years, the number one occupation where we have lost the most workers is childcare. We have lost 454 childcare workers," expressed Lisa Herr, 7 Rivers Alliance CEO.

Jodi Widuch, Executive Director at The Parenting Place, said it's a main point of stress for parents.

"Some are frustrated sometimes because the care isn't exactly what they're looking for, but it's what they could find. So they just kind of do the best they can," expressed Widuch.

According to Herr, on average childcare costs about $4 an hour, but that price point depends on their age and just how many kids are in care.

"We want to look at ways that impact solutions on the ground for providers, but also want to look at employers. We want to look at the state, we want to look at funders in the area," said Heidi Schlueter, Regional Director for First Children's Finance.

Discussing larger companies that offer on-site care while trying to offer those amenities on a smaller scale.

