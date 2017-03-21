Lawsuit challenges Winona County's frack sand ban - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Lawsuit challenges Winona County's frack sand ban

Posted: Updated:
WINONA, Minn. (AP) - -

A group of property owners has sued Winona County over its frack sand ban.

The Post-Bulletin reports the Southeast Minnesota Property Owners and Saratoga Township resident Roger Dabelstein filed the suit in the Third Judicial District Court on March 14.

The Winona County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to enact the ban Nov. 22. It ended mining, transporting and processing silica sand for the purpose of fracking but allowed those activities for other uses of silica sand, such as cattle bedding or construction.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Gary Van Cleve, says allowing some kinds of silica sand mining but not others doesn't provide equal protection.

Commissioner Steve Jacob, who argued a ban could open the county up for possible litigation, says he wasn't surprised to see the suit brought against the county.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.