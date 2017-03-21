UWL dispatcher seeking $250,000 settlement

The UW-La Crosse dispatcher who was fired and later reinstated following comments the university deemed "abusive and threatening" is now seeking a $250,000 settlement from the UW-System.

MORE: UWL dispatcher offered job back

Kimberly Dearman was terminated from the UW-La Crosse Police Dept. after a student employee complained Dearman said "all immigrants deserve to go back to where they're from."

The university conducted an investigation and when asked, Dearman said "It was nothing" and "She better get used to it because it could happen to her for the rest of her life."

Chancellor Joe Gow said he was not involved in the investigation or termination of Dearman but became involved after her attorney, Lee Fehr, started making it about him.

"This was all a big surprise to me and I don't know where it goes because we have put her back into the position and that was the original request," Gow said. "Now the attorney comes back and said $250,000 and we said absolutely not, so I think we've done what we need to do on this."

Gow added had it been an isolated incident with an employee with a good performance record, the decision of termination would likely have not been arrived at.

"She is currently under a performance improvement plan for previous disciplinary actions," Gow said. "So this came as an addition to those, so it was a culmination of things."

Gow said university officials involved did not follow proper procedure, according to the school's legal council, the reason Dearman was offered reinstatement.

"The past performance issues sound like they weren't brought together with the current incident and had it been, there would have been grounds to say there's an entire pattern here that concerns us enough to move to termination," he said.

Dearman and her attorney said there is no standard for what, or what won't, offend Chancellor Gow. Fehr also said he does not believe the word "immigrant" is racist.

"There's a difference between ideas and insults," Gow said. "We want ideas, controversial ideas that get people arguing out in the classroom and campus. But in the workplace in an office setting, you cannot insult another person. That's unacceptable."

Gow said the university has said no to the request for the $250,000 settlement. He added no current litigation is underway at this time and the university is looking to move forward.