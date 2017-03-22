Score an "Ace" for Children's Miracle Network

It's another sure-fire sign of spring. A tailgate staple is helping raise money to help families with medical expenses at the 9th Annual Ace in the Hole bag toss tournament.

The event is on Saturday, March 25 at the Onalaska Omni Center on Riders Club Rd. Up to 32 teams can compete for $1,600 in prizes across three different skill level divisions, all while raising money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Last year, the event raised more than $10,000 for local CMN families. Additionally, there's a free kids tournament for those ages 14 and under plus plenty of games and raffle prizes.

Registration is $50 for a two person team. Those interested can sign up in advance at couleeregioncornhole.com or register at the event. Day-of registration begins at 10 a.m. with the tournament starting at 11.