UPDATE: La Crosse armed robbery suspect now in custody

It didn't take long for police to catch up with an armed robbery suspect.

La Crosse Police asked for the public's help late Wednesday morning in finding Chad Kowalke, 42, who was wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this month.

Less than 12 hours later, Kowalke sits in the La Crosse County Jail.

Kowalke is held without bond on charges including Robbery with Use of Force, Resisting, Disorderly Conduct, and a Probation Violation.

Details of the arrest weren't immediately available.

La Crosse Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened earlier this month in a north side home.

Chad A. Kowalke is wanted by police for his role in the March 1 robbery at a home at 1426 Liberty Street.

According to police, the man, identified as Bradley Hayden of Necedah, came to La Crosse with his girlfriend. While at a home at 917 Island Street, they met a man later identified as Kowalke.

The men then decided to go buy some marijuana from a friend of Kowalke-identified as James D. Vinson. The three and another unknown man all went to the Liberty Street home. When they went into a bedroom, Hayden said Vinson hit in the back of the head with what is believed to be a baseball bat and told him to give him all his money. Kowalke then took money, about $450, from Hayden's coat pocket. The men then ran from the residence.

Later, Hayden needed six staples to close the wound to his head suffered in the attack.

On Tuesday, Onalaska Police arrested Vinson on charges of Armed Robbery, Substantial Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.

Police said that Kowalke is known to be in the La Crosse area, but doesn't have a permanent address.

Anyone with information on Kowalke's location is asked to call La Crosse Police at at 608-785-5962. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or visit www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com to report it online. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.