UWL students donate 150 stuffed animals to Mayo Clinic Health System

Children at Mayo Clinic Health System were treated to more than 150 stuffed animals on Wednesday thanks to UWL students.

The animals will be given to children who visit the emergency room, have surgery or are accompanying a relative who might be sick.

"A hospital can be an intimidating place, it can be a scary place particularly for young people," Peter Grabow, an Administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System, said. "But animals like these aren't scary and are in fact very comforting to kids who may be scared."

This year marks the second year of the donation drive put on by the UWL Campus Activities Board.

"We put on about 70 events every year, but none of them really impact the greater community," organizer J.P. Kasperek said. "So I like taking the extra step and really impacting the community as a whole."

The Campus Activity Board had a booth at Relay For Life and as participants learned about the cause, Kasperek said the donations began pouring in.

"We purchased the stuffed animal shells and a bunch of stuffing, so each animal is hand-stuffed by participants," he said. "That really gives each animal a special feel knowing someone took the time to make it perfect."

Kasperek said he hopes to pass the torch to another board member to continue the drive next year.