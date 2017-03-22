Onalaska hires City Administrator

Nearly 18 months after it was first announced, the City of Onalaska said Wednesday that it has hired a City Administrator.

According to Council President Bob Muth, the city finalized a contract Tuesday with Eric Rindfleisch to start May 1.

The Sheboygan native held three previous positions as an administrator in Edgar (2011-14), McFarland (2014-16), and as Director in Lodi (2016-present)

In a statement, Rindfleisch said, "My family and I are excited for me to begin serving in Onalaska; it is a naturally beautiful community with a great quality of life. It is through community pride and the work of dedicated officials and staff that makes Onalaska a desirable place to work and raise a family. I look forward to helping this great community keep moving forwards."

WXOW FILE: Search continues for Onalaska City Administrator

In November, 2015, Onalaska said they were planning on hiring a city administrator. Mayor Joe Chilsen said then that the mayoral position would become part-time once someone was hired.

WXOW FILE: Onalaska to add City Administrator position