Third candidate for Western Tech President visits campus

The final of three candidates for Western Tech's new president visited campus Wednesday.

Dr. Richard Pearce is currently the Vice President of Learning and Student Success at Heartland Community College in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois. Pearce stressed the importance of building relationships with area employers as a critical part of helping students succeed after graduation.

"If I'm not talking to the employers in the area, how could I possibly be assuring that we have programs that meet their needs?" said Pearce. "So, creating advisory consults from the different industry sectors that can come in and help our programs understand what's changing in their environment and what's down the road 5 years that we should be preparing for instead of reacting to, all of that happens through those conversations with those different community leaders. They might come and knock on my door, but that's less likely, it's more likely I'm going to need to be knocking on theirs."

Pearce's visit follows Rebekah Woods, provost from Jackson College in Jackson, Michigan and Roger Stanford, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Western. Western says they have been pleased with the quality of all three candidates. A recommendation from the search committee will be made to the Western District Board in April, that board will then make the final decision.

MORE:

Western Technical College interviews second president finalist

Forum for first of three Western Tech president candidates