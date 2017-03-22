Coulee Council on Addiction receives three-year block grant

Coulee Council on Addictions will soon be able to expand its prevention program to area schools, thanks to a three year block grant offered by the county.

The grant will supply Coulee Council with around $41,000 per year to invest in curriculum for prevention for k-12 students.

"Right now we have curriculum in the elementary schools in West Salem and Holmen," Cheryl Hancock, Executive Director of Coulee Council on Addictions, said. "This grant will allow us to go into the La Crosse, Onalaska and Bangor districts and hopefully, reach middle and high school students too."

Several years ago, Coulee Council was awarded the same grant, but Hancock said it has been a while and the need is ever growing.

"When you look at substance use disorders and addictions it's important to know something can be done in the front," she said. "Prevention does work, education does work and the more we reinforce for young people that they can say no and it's okay to say no and we can provide them tools to do that."