World Water Day at Myrick

Members of the community participated in World Water Day, showcasing water issues taking place in the Coulee Region. Speakers highlighted what the community should be aware of when wanting to ensure they all have access to clean water.

According to guest speaker and farmer Ana Skemp, people should remember that water is not an infinite supply resource.

"We need to treat the water we have respectfully," she said. "One thing I try to educate children about when they come to the farm is how to protect water."

World Water Day is celebrated each year on March 22. It was first designated a recognized day back in 1993 by the United Nations.