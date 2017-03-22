New assisted living facility expected to be complete by fall

La Crescent Minnesota is only months away from seeing the completion of a new location for Springbrook Assisted Living, something which as the senior population continues to grow is a necessity. After an unusually difficult winter weather season, construction is playing catch up.

"We've had to bring in a lot of extra gravel and different things to keep out of the mud, but we've endured and progressed and we'll make up for it as we go," said Dale Olsen, an investor and La Crescent resident.



On completion, the new building will offer up to 80 new spaces for senior living which is something La Crescent direly needs.

"It's been an all out effort for a number of years," said La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger. "We have some people that are finally going to see the opportunity to stay in our community, and that's really important to us."

Seniors are the fastest growing age demographic in the US according to the last census. Smaller facilities in La Crescent are at capacity and should someone need assisted living, they may have to leave their community.

"There's plenty of places to stay over on the other side of the river but the sad story is when you have to leave your home in La Crescent, you have to leave town too," said Olsen.



"It creates a lot of anxiety [and] it's not good for the economy," said Housing and Community Outreach Specialist Tina Antony. "We're going to be able to accommodate the senior population of La Crescent and the surrounding area."

Barring anymore weather delays, Springbrook's new location will be ready to serve La Crescent by the fall.

"It's just complementary to the community to have something like this here," Olsen said. "This completes La Crescent."

They do have an interest list for any residents who want to look into their service and living packages, that's free of charge. Springbrook said once they reach at least 75% capacity, they will begin Phase 2 of construction, adding additional living spaces.