Badgers ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple, Gators

The Badgers are the only program in the nation to reach the last four Sweet 16's.

They shoot for an Elite 8 when they take on Florida Friday night.

The team arrived in New York City Wednesday evening after battling some New York City traffic.

This team is familiar with playing in there.

Plus, the Badgers' four senior starters are particularly used to the NCAA Tournament routine.

They're enjoying every step of this tournament journey knowing it could be their last.

""This is our third time out here in the last 17 months between being here last year for the Wounded Warrior Classic in late November and then, obviously, being out here for Super Saturday with Rutgers in late January. So, these guys are pretty well traveled. They know what it's about," said head coach Greg Gard.

"It's a positive demeanor. We know what's at stake. At the same time, like you said, this will be the last time regardless of whether it's this game or a couple games down the road. We know there's no holding back. There's no, 'OK. Next year, we'll have another chance.' You've gotta do it right now, and I think that pressure is a good thing for us," said senior forward Vitto Brown.

Wisconsin will practice at Madison Square Garden Thursday afternoon with the tip-off against Florida set for 8:59 PM Friday.

(Thanks WKOW for contributing to this story)