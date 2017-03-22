A timeline of how shootings unfolded in northern Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

A timeline of how shootings unfolded in northern Wisconsin

WESTON, Wis. (AP) - A timeline of shootings Wednesday in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three other people dead (all times Central):

12:27 p.m. - Police are dispatched to a "domestic situation" at the Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild, about 90 miles west of Green Bay.

12:59 p.m. -Emergency responders get a call from the bank reporting that shots were fired. Police officers from around the Wausau area respond. They find two people with gunshot wounds. The suspect is gone.

1:10 p.m. - Shots are reported about 1½ miles away at the Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks law office in Schofield.

1:11 p.m. - Weston Village Administrator Daniel Guild posts on Facebook that police are responding to "an active shooter situation."

1:30 p.m. - Police are called to the Aspen Street Apartments complex about 1½ miles east of the law office. Shots are fired.

2:02 p.m. - The D.C. Everest School District based in Weston reports that its schools were locked down.

About 2:30 p.m. - SWAT teams enter a building at the apartment complex.

3:40 p.m. - School lockdowns are lifted at all but two schools.

By 4 p.m. - Aspirus Wausau Hospital ends its lockdown.

About 5 p.m. - Wausau police Capt. Todd Baeten tells reporters a police officer was one of the people shot, but did not reveal the extent of the victims' conditions. He says officers are "in contact with a suspect" at the apartment complex.

About 5 p.m. - Students from the two schools are taken to a safe location under police security where parents could pick them up.

8 p.m. - Police announce one Everest Metro police officer, three other people dead; say suspect in custody.

