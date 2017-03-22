Weston church holds vigil in wake of shooting

Dozens of people gathered in a Weston church Wednesday evening to pray for the people affected by a shooting rampage in Marathon County.

Mount Olive Church in Weston held a prayer service from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

People were hugging in the chapel and partook in silent prayer. The pastor at the church said it's important to lean on each other during this tough time.

"Just here to help people in their time of grief and in this time when people are digesting what has happened in our community," said Mount Olive Pastor Jordan Balk.

Balk said they always try to be a spiritual resource when something like this happens.