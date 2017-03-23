DIGGING DEEPER: La Crosse cab company strands dozens waiting for medical rides, but state lauds overall performance

State data shows a La Crosse-based cab company has stranded dozens of disabled people waiting for state-funded rides to medical appointments, but state officials laud the company's performance as nearly meeting high standards.

Earlier this month, Lindsey Olson of Mauston scheduled a ride to Madison for an medical appointment related to her epilepsy, but Bullet Cab failed to show up. Under contract with the state, St. Louis-based Medical Transportation Management (MTM) arranges all non-emergency medical rides (NEMT) and hires cab and other transportation companies to take Medicaid recipients to their appointments.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows between January 2015 and November 2016, there were 124 "no show" occurrences involving Bullet Cab. That's an average of 5.6 "no show" rides per month.

"It's critical that people be able to get to their doctor," says Disability Wisconsin Executive Director Daniel Idzikowski.

Bullet Cab owner Mian Mukhtar Ahmad tells our sister station 27 News in Madison his firm's overall performance with NEMT is superior, and says "no show" incidents involve small fines assessed to his company.

State data appears to largely back up his characterization of Bullet Cab's performance.

It shows during the twenty-two month period, of Bullet Cab's 24,126 rides, it maintained a complaints-free percentage of 99.01 %. That's just below the 99.7% complaints-free percentage DHS requires MTM to maintain on-average for all rides it arranges.

But Idzikowski says missing a medical appointment without prior notice can result in Medicaid recipients being billed for the appointment, and says the complaint mechanism connected to NEMT involves no reimbursement possibility. He proposes changes to address the significant medical and financial repercussions of "no show" instances. "A lower tolerance level for those kinds of missed appointments," he says.

DHS spokesperson Jennifer Miller says a lower tolerance for missed appointments was implemented as a standard for MTM in April.

Idzikowski says complaints over "no show" rides and other problems are channeled through MTM. He says some ride recipients simply have given up filing complaints after seeing little results.

"The true answer to this, if you're going to have a statewide system like this, is to have some independent advocacy, so somebody else is responsible for helping people make the complaint, and actually get a remedy," Idzikowski says.

"DHS has...established a Transportation Ombudsman program through its fiscal agent as an additional resource for members who are unable to resolve complaints through MTM," Miller says. It's not known how many complaint cases advance to this level of review.