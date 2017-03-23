Viterbo Holocaust Series to shed light on untold history

The 2017 Holocaust Workshop will host another speaker for the Holocaust Educator Series at Viterbo. On March 23-24 Keynote Speaker Father Patrick Desbois will discuss his research.

Thursday, March 23 - The Holocaust by Bullets

7 p.m. - Fine Arts Center Main Theatre

This workshop is designed for middle and high school teachers who want to learn more about teaching the lessons of the Holocaust in their schools, featuring national and local Holocaust scholars.

Father Patrick Desbois has devoted his life to researching the Holocaust, fighting anti-Semitism, and furthering relations between Catholics and Jews. Father Desbois is a Catholic priest and President of Yahad-In Unum, a global humanitarian organization he founded in 2004 dedicated to identifying and commemorating the sites of Jewish and Roma mass executions in Eastern Europe during World War II.

Father Desbois is a Professor at Georgetown University, where he is on the faculty for the Center for Jewish Civilization. He also served as director of the Episcopal Committee for Catholic-Judeo Relations from 1999 until 2016, under the auspices of the French Conference of Bishops. He is the grandson of a WWII French prisoner held in the Rawa Ruska camp on the Poland-Ukraine border. In 2004, he began to research the story of the Jews, Roma and other victims murdered in Eastern Europe during WWII by the Nazi mobile killing units, the Einsatzgruppen.



His work through Yahad has been recognized through numerous awards and public commentary in France and throughout the world. Father Desbois is also the author of "The Holocaust by Bullets: A Priest's Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of 1.5 Million Jews," Winner of the National Jewish Book Award, and the recently released "The Fabric of Terrorists: Into the Secrets of Daesh," based on his investigation of the Yezidid genocide in Iraq.