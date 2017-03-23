Speaker discussing "The Holocaust of Bullets" at Viterbo

For the past 11 years, Viterbo University has brought in survivors and speakers to teach lessons from the Holocaust. This year, Father Patrick Desbois will speak on his efforts to preserve memories of those lost to Nazi mobile killing units.

His research organization Yahad In-Unum ("together" in Hebrew and Latin) has amassed forensic evidence of more than 2.2 million Jews and Roma (gypsies) killed by gunfire and buried in mass graves all over Eastern Europe and parts of Asia. Before he started this research, this had strong family ties for Desbois. His grandfather had been deported to a prison camp in Ukraine.

"One day I went there and I discovered that in that village, they shot 18,000 Jews plus an unknown number of Roma plus 25,000 soviet prisoners," Desbois said. "...and nobody wanted to speak [of it] at the beginning."

Desbois said with focus on the lessons from Nazi death camps like Auschwitz, these genocides become overlooked.

"People know Auschwitz," said Desbois. "When they think Holocaust, they think Auschwitz. But they don't think about the shootings that took place from Lithuania to Azerbaijan to full continents of exterminations. So when there is no camp, no barb wires, no train... in fact, people don't remember."

Desbois's presentation begins at 7:00pm Thursday, March 23rd in Viterbo's Fine Arts Center. Doors open at 6:00pm. It is free and open to the public.