Central student saves friend who was choking

Video of a Central High School student shows him calmly performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student Tuesday.

At first, others thought the student, Will Olson, was joking around at lunch time, but according to Central school nurse Kim Mahlum, Ian Brown saw the color in his friend's face and neck change, and realized he was choking.

In the video, provided by the La Crosse School District, Brown gets up from the table, go around to Olson, and performs the Heimlich maneuver several times until the food was dislodged.

Brown then helped Olson to the school nurse's office to make sure his friend was OK.

Mahlum credited the first aid training Brown received as a member of the La Crosse Police Explorers with averting a tragedy.

Brown tells ABC News , "I was just doing what I was trained to do."

Olson says he's thankful to have a friend "who had the training to do what he did."