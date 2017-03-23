Chief: Slain officer was 'part of our family'

More details come out about the officer killed in a series of shootings Wednesday in the Wausau area that left four people dead.

Detective Jason Weiland of the Everest Metro Police Department was identified as the officer shot as he approached an apartment complex in Weston near Wausau.

"Jason was a phenomenal officer. He was part of our family," Chief Wally Sparks said before he was overcome with emotion at the end of a news conference Thursday afternoon. Chief Sparks said this is the first officer from their department that was killed in the line of duty.

Weiland was a 15-year member of the department. He was one of a number of officers who responded after shootings were reported at a bank and a law office earlier in Weston and the nearby town of Rothschild.

Police in Wisconsin say a man who carried out shootings in a bank and law office is hospitalized with nonfatal wounds he suffered in Wednesday's shootout with officers.

They still aren't saying what prompted the shootings except to say the man was motivated by a domestic incident.

The suspect was not named during Thursday's news conference, although authorities did say he was a 45-year-old Weston man.

Suspect in Wausau area shootings in hospital

The Everest police department's website listed Weiland as a field training officer and member of a task force for internet crimes against children. His LinkedIn page said he had also worked as a narcotics detective for the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, and as a police officer and corrections officer for Marathon City and Marathon County.

Weiland is survived by his wife and two children.

A memorial fund for the Weiland family has been established through Intercity State Bank, 2900 Schofield Ave., Weston, WI 54476. Donations for the family can be directed to Intercity State Bank under the name of “Weiland Memorial Fund.”

Associated Press writer Gretchen Elkhe in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

