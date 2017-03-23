Kobe King named Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Another honor for Central basketball star Kobe King.

Gatorade named him as the 2016-17 Wisconsin Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.

He's the first player from Central to win the award which recognizes his athletic abilities along with his academic achievements and community service.

King helped lead Central to the WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 2 title this season.

Besides maintaining a B average in school, he's volunteered his time at the Salvation Army, La Crosse Jaycees Toys for Tots program, food donation drives, and youth basketball teams.

With the award, King can choose a national or local youth sports program to receive a $1,000 grant from the Gatorade Play It Forward program.