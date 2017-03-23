Philanthropy helps community continue to grow

The idea of philanthropy isn't new to the Coulee Region. In fact, it's the foundation of many successful businesses.

A regional business forum, "Economic Indicators: An Update for the 7 Rivers Region" took place at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Thursday morning. The event helped to connect professionals and inspire them.

"We all have to make money in business, but there is more than just making money," expressed Sue Christopherson, Principal and President Emeritus for Fowler & Hammer.

Taggert Brooks, a professor and Chair of the Economics Department at UW-La Crosse said the basis of a business, relies heavily on community engagement.

"The types of industries that we have here make for a not rapidly growing economy, but an economy which is very stable," said Brooks.

And leaders in the La Crosse area like Christopherson and Dave Skogen with Festival Foods know just how far a small act of kindness or donation can go.

"It goes way back into the days when I was growing up, with Reinhardts and Gillettes, and Zietlows, and Mathys-these people were setting an example for us as younger adults in the way that they were so philanthropic," expressed Skogen.

In turn, setting a precedence for volunteerism a long time ago, but stressing the importance of carrying that mindset forward.

"Growing up with my father, a lot of people charged their groceries at that time maybe fifty percent of the people charged and if they were coming on some tough times, maybe a layoff or whatever the case may be an illness in the family. My dad would take the charge card and just rip it off," added Skogen.

He stressed that giving back in some facet is responsibility, not a choice, "Our higher purpose is to serve and enrich others and that's what we try to do."

"You have to leave it a better place than when you came. So you came into this world and when you leave are you going to be able to look yourself in the mirror and say, hey I made a difference," added Christopherson.

According to the Giving USA Foundation, in 2015 more than $350 billion dollars were donated to charitable causes and 71 percent of those funds were contributed by an individual; tangible proof that one person can make a big difference.