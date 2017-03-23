A look at 4 victims of northern Wisconsin shootings

By The Associated Press

Two bank workers, a lawyer and a longtime police detective were killed in a shooting rampage in northern Wisconsin. A look at the victims, with information based on public records, interviews and summaries from the Wisconsin Department of Justice:

DET. JASON WEILAND

Weiland, 40, was a veteran of the Everest Metro Police Department, with experience as a field training officer and member of a task force for internet crimes against children. His career included working as a narcotics detective for the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, and as a police officer with Marathon City and a corrections officer with Marathon County, according to his LinkedIn page. Weiland was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan and is survived by his wife and two children. Weiland was killed as he responded with other officers to an apartment complex where a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff in Weston.

DIANNE M. LOOK

The 67-year-old graduated from D.C. Everest High School and had two children. Look met her husband, Robert Look, while working at a bank in 1988. The two married in 1992 and lived in South Dakota before returning to Wisconsin in 1998. The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day. She had been a branch manager at Marathon Savings Bank since 1998.

KAREN L. BARCLAY

Barclay, 62, was killed along with Look at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. Her former husband, Glenn Barclay, said she was the mother of a 28-year-old daughter and grandmother to two children ages 4 and 7. Karen Barclay was a dedicated employee, mother and grandmother, her ex-husband said. "Pleasant to everybody she met. Didn't have a mean bone in her body," he said.

SARA H. QUIRT SANN

An attorney, Quirt Sann, 43, had been a lawyer since 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. Previously she worked as a manager for Wausau-based Quirt Family Dentistry from 2007-2012. Her LinkedIn profile also says she graduated from the Valparaiso University School of Law in 1999 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a journalism degree in 1996. Court records show she served from time to time as a guardian ad litem in divorce and child support cases, watching out for the interests of the children in those proceedings.

