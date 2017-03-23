Campbell hosts Coffee with a Cop - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Campbell hosts Coffee with a Cop

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Town of Campbell Police Chief Drew Gavrilos offered his community a cup of coffee and an opportunity to talk about whatever they might want to talk about.

Gavrilos hosted "Coffee With A Cop" at Tom Sawyer's restaurant - a non-formal forum giving the community the opportunity to ask questions and discuss issues - and in the process learn about one another.

"It was a great response and a lot of real good questions and that's really the idea.  It's about the community just having a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and feel more comfortable with the department."

The Coffee With A Cop concept began in Hawthorne, California in 2011.  Since it's inception, the program has taken place in all 50 states.

