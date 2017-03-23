Suspect in Wausau area shootings in hospital

Police in Wisconsin say a man who carried out shootings in a bank and law office is hospitalized with nonfatal wounds he suffered in Wednesday's shootout with officers.

They still aren't saying what prompted the shootings except to say the man was motivated by a domestic incident. The victim of the domestic violence connected to the suspect was identified and is unharmed according to authorities.

Several law enforcement connected to the case held a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide some additional details of the shootings and the investigation.

Due to the investigation, authorities wouldn't release the name of the suspect other than to identify him as a 45-year-old Weston man. He's undergoing medical treatment at a Wausau area hospital while under police custody.

The Department of Justice outlined what happened Wednesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., police got a report of an active shooter in Rothschild. The suspect went to the Marathon Savings Bank where he fatally shot 67-year-old Dianne M. Look and 62-year-old Karen L. Barclay. From there, the gunman went to a nearby law office in Schofield and killed Sara H. Quirt Sann, a 43-year-old attorney.

A witness to the shooting of 40-year-old Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland said he was hit moments after arriving at an apartment complex in pursuit of the suspect.

Kelly Hanson says she looked out her apartment window to see a squad car approach, and a few seconds later heard a gunshot and saw the officer fall. She says other officers then drove in with an armored vehicle to retrieve him.

Authorities said the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment. Several hours later, the man was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office tactical team and an officer with the Everest Metro Police Department.

Both officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.

The state's Department of Justice Criminal Litigation Unit is handling the prosecution of the case against the man.