$100,000 gift ignites Great Rivers United Way Sparks! program

The Franke Foundation awarded $100,000 to the children's literacy cause at Great Rivers United Way.

Representatives from organizations for children and families across the community gathered at The Freighthouse for a luncheon with Miss Wisconsin, Courtney Pelot, as a guest speaker.

Mary Kay Wolf, executive director of Great Rivers United Way, said the gift from Franke Foundation will go a long way, and that public donations are critical to the organization.

"This is a very different revenue stream for us, but it's really critical for us in order to bring players to the table to talk about a topic--a cause," Wolf said. "And early childhood and early literacy is the cause in this case. So to have the Franke Foundation acknowledge that in this gift is huge."

She believes that investing in children's literacy is an investment in the future.

"Early literacy--those are the building blocks for the future to these children," she said. "They become adults, and it's not rocket science. These kids grow up to become our future employees, our future leaders, and they need a strong foundation. And you have to start approaching that from the time they are born. The minute they're born, they are learning."

Wolf added that the efforts in children's literacy are not new, but it has grown into a movement.

The Sparks! program will use the money to bring literacy to parents and children in the community.