Professor shares evidence of evolution in daily life

A University of Minnesota professor visited UW-La Crosse on Thursday night to talk about evolution in modern life.

Dr. Marlene Zuk published the book Paleofantasy: what evolution tells us about modern life. The book focuses on telling stories of early humans to show how evolution is still evident today.

As an evolutionary biologist working in animal behavior, Dr. Zuk hopes to help people understand how evolution applies to their daily lives.

"There are tons and tons of these evolutionary changes that have happened in human beings, and are still continuing to occur," Dr. Zuk said. "We can trace those changes all the time. So, people who want to say, 'It's not natural for us to do this. It is natural for us to do that,' often that's not necessarily the case."

Dr. Zuk said she wants people to understand that science goes deeper than just curing cancer. It's the daily research that allows people to survive in daily life.

She will give another lecture to the public on Friday night about evolution in regards to natural and sexual selection.

The lecture, "Rapid evolution in silence: adaptive signal loss in the Pacific field cricket," starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24 in 1309 Centennial Hall at no charge.