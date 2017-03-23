Central's King Named Gatorade Player of the Year

Kobe King's trophy case is running out of room.

The Central senior was given another prestigious award Thursday.

King was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The award recognizes athletic excellence along with high academic achievement and great character.

King led Central to the division two state title last Saturday and was also named Mr. Basketball for the state.

He will also receive a $1,000 grant to donate to a national or local youth organization.

"He's so kind to the kids and such a great person. He's so compassionate towards others. I think the state of Wisconsin in the future is going to see not only a phenomenal basketball player but a better person," said Central head coach Todd Fergot.

King, a University of Wisconsin recruit, averaged 26 points and nine rebounds per game this past season.