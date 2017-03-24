Husband of attorney killed in shooting rampage speaks out

Scott Sann, the husband of Sara Quirt Sann, who was killed Wednesday at a law office in Schofield, issued the following statement:

"I would like to thank all of you that have reached out in this difficult time. I cannot express the gratitude for the many kind words. Yesterday we lost a wife, a daughter, a sister, a stepmom, an aunt, a friend and a community servant. I have never been a fan of social media, however Sara was fully engaged.

I feel obligated to reach out to the many friends she had. Had it not been her, she would’ve been sending kind regards to any one of you.

To fully respect Sara’s death it is important to know a few things. She was an avid watcher of the news. A majority of Sara’s family and I ask you to be the bigger people in this situation. They say “The Devil is in the details”. Do not get caught up in colors and politics. This person could’ve been any gender, any color, any religion and they could’ve acted in other ways of violence to make their point. Don’t get trapped in the details.

I am asking you to read Ephesians 6 versus 10-20. I spoke with Sara about this passage years ago. She had to put her armor on every day and fight for those who needed representation. She often had to make a “no win” decision daily for the children that she represented. She would often question her decisions with me. She would often share her sorrow of not being appreciated by either party. Make no doubt in your mind that she was a warrior. She wore her armor and fought hard many days thanklessly.

Please appreciate her like I do. She was indeed a hero. I love Marvel stories of super powers and maybe that’s why I loved her.

I am asking all of you to put on your armor tonight and in the following days. There is no doubt that evil is present every day and right in front of us. We can choose to give into hate and anger by listening to the details. Please remove any anger driven posts. Post something that you loved about her. Post a picture that I may have never seen. I have access only to view your posts on her iPad. Your encouragement is giving me faith. Know that my armor is polished and on to do battle in the name of righteousness. Come together with me a community and find healing and strength together.

Sara and I did a lot of fun things together. We lived life fully. We could’ve lived more. I am thankful for the time I had. Continue to keep us in your prayers.

Love forever Sara Quirt Sann"