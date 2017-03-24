Organic Valley annual meeting focuses on growth

Over the past year, the nation's largest organic cooperative, Organic Valley has grown to more than 2,000 members.
"Seeing the growth of family farms being able to stay in business and thrive and the consumers really driving that," said Kevin Mahalko, a born and raised farmer in Gilman, Wisconsin.
In 2016, Organic Valley experienced a 15 percent growth in membership, all coming from very different backgrounds-regions, education, expertise, political affiliation, religion, world view, age, and gender. Nonetheless, they share a common goal in creating quality, healthy products for the people.
Posting record sales topping more than $1 billion.
Theresa Marquez, Mission Executive for Organic Valley said a large part of that success, comes with consideration of different target markets, like millennials.
"This millennial will be our customers, it will be our workforce. It's pretty critical to understand them as a customer and they're going to drive change," said Marquez.
Other factors, the climate and changing technology-both driving forces behind product innovation.
"We've actually transitioned to where we're doing grass milk. It's an expanded growing market in Organic Valley," added Mahalko, "Our milk gets tested for Omega-3, Omega-6 ratio, CLA which is conjugated linoleic acid. We're looking at different components that we think are health markers."
Realizing that the more grass animals eat, the better those numbers appear.
In addition to new products, Organic Valley teamed up with Dean Foods in 2016 to pair their milk supply with Dean's storage supply. CEO George Siemon said, "It feels really good because they've got a lot of horse power."
All feeding right into their mission to, "Fear less, cooperate more."
Organic Valley's growth in 2016 by the numbers:
