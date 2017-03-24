Partial street closure for La Crosse Street area next week

Street work is planned starting Monday that will close off parts of La Crosse Street and 7th Street in the city.

Assistant City Engineer Matthew Gallager said that the westbound side of the street will be temporarily closed to traffic for sewer and water utility work near the intersection of 7th and La Crosse.

The closure on La Crosse Street is from West Avenue to 7th Street. On 7th Street, the closure runs from La Crosse Street to Cass Street.

Gallager said a posted detour route is for traffic to use West Avenue to Jackson Street to 4th Street.

Side streets will allow for local access. Businesses along the closure routes will remain open and accessible during the construction.

The work is expected to last until Thursday at the latest.