La Crosse man charged with attempted homicide headed to trial

A La Crosse man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide is headed to trial.

Chad Kelemen, 37, was arrested March 13 after his girlfriend said he strangled her with a bed sheet at their north side home. Kelemen is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, as well as two counts of battery and one count of disorderly conduct.

Detective Sergeant, Linnea Miller of the La Crosse Police Department gave testimony in court Thursday recalling what Kelemen's girlfriend told her what happened when Kelemen was strangling her with a sheet.

"It was wrapped around her neck, he was squeezing, pulling it tight. She stated that she felt like her brain was being squeezed or her veins or eyes were popping out of her head. She stated that she thought she was going to die," said Miller.

Kelemen told police he was upset that his girlfriend spent her tax refund on tattoos and clothing and that he would never get physical with her again.

If convicted on all five counts, Kelemen faces up to 70 years in prison with a possible addition of seven years as a domestic abuse repeater on all charges.

No date was set for the trial at Friday's hearing.