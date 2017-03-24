La Crescent hockey's JP Piche resigns

La Crescent hockey coach JP Piche announced his retirement on Thursday.

Piche told WXOW Sports he felt it was time to move on, and said the decision had nothing to do with his health.

The veteran coach led the Lancers on two occasions for a total of 19 seasons. He left the program in 2003 due to health reasons before returning in 2010.

Under Piche, the Lancers have had four straight winning seasons, including a 15-10 in 2016-17.

Piche said he will remain head boys soccer coach.