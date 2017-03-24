Hallock steps down as UW-L volleyball coach

After five successful seasons, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse head volleyball coach Lily Hallock has resigned from the program to pursue other interests.

In a press release provided from the university, Hallock thanked UW-L administration, coaches and players for their help.

Hallock went 80-67 overall and 19-19 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play from 2012-2016 in her first collegiate head coaching job. The Eagles won back-to-back WIAC titles in 2015 and 2016, and also advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

"It has been a hard decision to leave UWL as I love coaching here," Hallock said in the release. "I look forward to spending more time with family over the next few years and then hopefully getting back to coaching college volleyball."

Hallock was a 2-time winner of the WIAC Coach of the Year.

UW-L Director of Athletics Kim Blum said the search for a new head volleyball coach will begin as soon as possible.