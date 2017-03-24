Politicians react to the inaction on health bill

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expressing disappointment with the failure of the Republican health care bill in Congress.

Walker issued a brief two-sentence statement Friday after House Speaker Paul Ryan canceled a planned vote on the bill. Walker earlier on Friday urged the House to take action on replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."

Walker says in his statement that "Obamacare was broken from the beginning and every day it has not been fixed is disappointing." Walker says he remains "hopeful that there will be action in Washington to address these failures in a way that allows states to innovate and reform to provide patient-centered health care that does not treat people like a number."

Other politicians reacted to the move.

From Rep. Ron Kind:

“It is clear that House Republican leadership is trying to force a bad bill. Instead of rushing forward a bill, without any hearings, I hope they use this time to recognize what works in healthcare and work in a bipartisan manner to fix what doesn’t and lower healthcare costs for all Americans,” said Rep. Kind.

Representative Tim Walz also released a statement on pulling the bill.

“We have important improvements to make to our health care system, but we must not lose the gains we have made. Rather than tear down our current health care system, I believe the right answer for southern Minnesotans, and all Americans, is for Republicans and Democrats to join together to build upon the gains of the Affordable Care Act and adopt necessary improvements that help make health insurance more affordable for folks who are facing skyrocketing costs, such as those being hit hard on the individual market in Minnesota.

I am committed to working in a bipartisan manner to advance reforms that make sense for folks in the First District, and I call on Speaker Ryan and my Republican colleagues in the Congress to bring Democrats to the table to do what our constituents sent us to Washington to do: ensure every single American has access to affordable, high-quality health care.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin sent out a tweet on the decision.