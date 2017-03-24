Brother says Nengmy Vang called him after being shot by police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The older brother of a man suspected of killing four people says Nengmy Vang had been acting "crazy" since separating from his wife a few years ago.

Vajloogzeb Vaj says he is horrified that his brother "killed good people." Vaj says Vang had become short-tempered and hit their mother in a fit of rage a few months ago.

Vaj says his brother called him to say goodbye during a standoff with police Wednesday afternoon just outside Wausau. Vang, told him police had shot him and thought he was dying.

Vaj believes his brother, who he hadn't spoken to in several weeks, suffers from severe mental illness.

Vaj says his younger brother owned multiple guns and was an avid deer and squirrel hunter.

Vang and his wife were in the middle of a contentious divorce. Vang allegedly killed four people -- two of his wife's co-workers, her divorce lawyer and a detective trying to contain him.

Vaj says police shot Vang in the chest.

Vaj says he and Vang were born in Laos and their family moved to the United States in 1988.



MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A 45-year-old Weston man is the suspect in the shootings that killed four people, including his estranged wife's divorce attorney, during a shooting rampage just outside Wausau.

A person close to the investigation identified the suspect Friday as 45-year old Nengmy Vang. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak ahead of authorities officially identifying Vang.

Investigators said Vang had a domestic incident with his wife on Wednesday. They are going through a divorce.

Authorities identified one of those killed as attorney Sarah H. Quirt Sann. According to court records, she was representing Vang's wife in a divorce.

Vang was captured after authorities say he shot two people at a bank, Sann and a detective.

Vang's attorney didn't return messages.

Court records say Vang has six children and a contested divorce hearing was planned in April. His wife was not hurt in Wednesday's incident.

Investigators said Thursday that the suspect in the shooting, who they did not name, was wounded by two officers when he was captured and was hospitalized. Spokespersons for Wausau's two area hospitals said Vang was not a patient in their facilities.

