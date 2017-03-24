Fund created to help families impacted by shooting

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW)-- A fund has been set up to help the families impacted by a shooting rampage in central Wisconsin that left four people dead March 22.

River Valley Bank is collecting donations for the families of Detective Jason Weiland, Dianne Look, Karen Barclay and Sara Quirt Sann.

The bank has promised to match the first $25,000 of donations given by April 30. All of the money raised will be used to help the families.

PGA Inc., a Weston business, has donated $10,000 and is challenging other businesses to do the same.

If you are interested in donating you can stop into any River Valley Bank location with check or cash by April 30.

The bank is also accepting mailed in checks paid to the order of 'Victims Family Fund.'

Mail-in address:

River Valley Bank

c/o Victims Family Fund

327 N 17th Ave

Wausau, WI 54401

