Marathon Savings Bank donates $30,000 to aid shooting victim's f - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Marathon Savings Bank donates $30,000 to aid shooting victim's families

Posted:
MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -

The bank where two women were fatally shot is donating $30,000 as central Wisconsin joins together to help four families who lost loved ones in a deadly shooting rampage in the Wausau area.

Marathon Savings Bank announced the contribution Friday in a GoFundme account set up to support the families of the slain employees.

A 45-year-old Weston man is a suspect in Wednesday's shootings at sites in Rothschild, Schofield and Weston. Police say a domestic dispute involving the man and his wife triggered the outburst. A Everest Metro police officer and wife's attorney were also killed.

A Wausau company, EmbroidMe is selling bracelets and stickers with 100 percent of the proceeds to go to the families.

A spokesperson for the company said stickers are available now and bracelets will be ready to go on Monday, each costing $5.

The items can be purchased at the Embroidme location at 607 S. 24th Ave Suite 12 in or Goin' Postal at 607 S 24th Ave Suite 12 in Wausau.

The company is working with Nicolet National Bank, a spokesperson said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.