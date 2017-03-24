Lawsuit filed over death of Black River Falls woman shot by police in Lake Hallie

The shooting death of a woman by police inside a Lake Hallie store last April is now the subject of a lawsuit.

Melissa Abbott, 25, a resident of the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled, was shot by a Lake Hallie police officer at the Walmart store April 8.

Police and witnesses said she was swinging a hatchet around the store, refused police commands to drop it, and had lunged at an officer with it when she was shot.

Now her family is suing the village, it's police department and the officer who shot her, along with the Northern Center, and Walmart. The lawsuit claims they were all negligent in her death and that their conduct was excessive and unreasonable.

The suit seeks unspecified compensation, including punitive damages. It also asks a judge to order the village, the police department and the Northern Center to provide necessary training to protect the rights of citizens, and patients of the Northern Center.

One month after the shooting occurred the district attorney found that the officer acted in self defense when he shot Abbott.

