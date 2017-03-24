Cass Street construction starts next Wednesday

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Cass Street construction will begin next Wednesday.

The $2.3 million project will included underground work, bike and pedestrian safety measures, and the city's first roundabout.

Traffic will be directed down 3rd and 4th Streets up to La Crosse Street during construction.

Todd Waldo, the project manager for the Cass Street construction, said construction was originally planned to start Monday, but has been moved back to let contractors work out final details of the project.

"They want to make sure they have everything in order, so that once we do shut the road down, we're not just shutting it down and then everything sits," Waldo said. "So, they're doing the right thing by holding off for a couple of days."

Waldo clarified that there is difference between roundabouts and traffic circles.

"There's a significant difference between traffic circles and roundabouts, so this really is the first true roundabout in the city of La Crosse," he said.

Waldo said construction will happen in phases starting from the 5th Street intersection east to the 8th Street intersection. He said there are utilities in that area that need to be repaired.

Construction will be finished in July.

