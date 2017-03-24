Choking video of La Crosse Central student gets national attention

A video of two students at Central High School in La Crosse has gone viral.

Freshman Will Olson, started choking on his lunch when his friend, Ian Brown, saved his life. Neither of the boys expected the video to get national coverage, but now that it has, they hope more people will go through First Aid training.

It started as a regular lunch in the cafeteria with friends.

"Someone told a really good joke, and I took a deep breath in, and that's when I started to choke," Olson said.

His friends did not realize he was choking right away.

"He was laughing and coughing at the same time, so everyone at the table couldn't really tell if he was choking or if he was just coughing," Brown said.

It was after Olson put his hands on his neck that Brown knew it was serious.

"At that point, I proceeded to get up and do the Heimlich three to four times, and then on the last time, the food was dislodged from his throat," Brown said.

Brown said he never expected recognition.

"When we went up to the nurse's office--I brought him up afterwards--the nurse was like, 'You're going to get so much recognition for this, and it's just going to be amazing.' I'm like, I don't need a lot of recognition for this. I'm doing what they taught me and trained me to do," Brown said. "I'm just doing my job."

Brown is part of the La Crosse Police Department Explorer Program designed for high schoolers interested in law enforcement.

"It's very important for people just to have a basic understanding of first aid, because like we tell people--you train for bad things to happen and hope that it never does," said Officer Kurt Weaver, Special Operations with La Crosse Police Department. "But if it does, you want to be able to at least provide some help."

Brown said his Explorer training made saving Olson's life possible.

"As soon as his hands came up around his neck, it was a clear red flag," he said. "I had to get up. I had to do something, because no one else at our table knew what to do. Or, we had one kid who knew what to do who was closer but ended up just freezing."

Both boys agree that First Aid training and CPR certification should be required in high schools.

"For the school, for the State of Wisconsin plan even all over the country to have learning hands on CPR a requirement for graduation in high school," Olson said.

"If the people who know how to do it aren't here, or aren't around, then it could end in a lot different way," Brown said.

Brown said the key to saving his friend's life was staying calm, adding that staying focused on what he needed to do kept everyone else around him from panicking.

The ordeal lasted only seconds, but Olson said that it was his friend's calm reaction that helped him in a time that he was scared for his life.

Central Student saves friend who was choking