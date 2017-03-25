UW-L baseball going back to basics

Chris Schwarz knows 2016 was a special year, but he's not about to try and replicate it.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse baseball team features a lot of new faces this season, one in which has again started with a series of tough tests during spring break, and hopes to end at the NCAA DIII World Series.

"The talent is there. These guys are really talented. The thing that had been missing was the at-bats and the experience," Schwarz said. "I'm not worried about them mentally wondering if they belong or not. Our players are pretty confident and comfortable knowing that we do belong up or near the top."

UW-L (6-3) can take comfort in knowing its strength lies in its pitching. Led by Caleb Boushley and Jameson Lavery, the Eagles' most experienced players can be found on the mound.

Unlike last season, the Eagles will likely have to grind out wins. The team is learning how to manufacture runs instead of swinging for the power alleys.

"A lot of younger guys doing small things, bunting guys over, getting runs across when we have to and really manufacturing those runs instead of smacking a double in the gap every other guy you know what I mean," Lavery said.

"Go back to the beginning of time, and how do you win? Pitching and defense," Schwarz said. "Right now, that's what we're doing. We're pitching well and we're playing good defense, and we're going to continue to do that as the offense gains more traction."

UW-L travels to Mount Vernon, Iowa this weekend for a pair of games against Cornell College. The home-opener is set for Wednesday vs Saint Mary's at 1 p.m. at Copeland Park.