School District of Holmen hopeful for a $4 million dollar referendum

The School District of Holmen held a community information session on Saturday morning to educate community members for voting on the school district referendum which will take place on April 4th.

The district is hopeful they'll approve a $4 million dollar referendum as a part of a larger, long term development plan for the high school. The three questions on the ballot regard safety and security of the schools within the district, traffic and parking development at the high school, and the installation of synthetic turf at Empire Stadium.

"One important part is that if all goes well, there is actually no school property income tax impact. It would remain the same and so I look forward I hope people go out and we here their voice and know what they think about the referendum." Kris Mueller, Holmen District Administrator explained.

The Holmen School District encourages community members to get out and vote. For more information on the referendum, you can visit the Holmen school district's website located here.