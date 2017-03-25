9th annual "Ace in the Hole" at the Onalaska Omni Center

79 teams competed in a popular backyard game tournament on Saturday for a good cause. The 9th annual "Ace in the Hole" is a bag toss tournament that raises money for Children's Miracle Network families in the Coulee Region.

The Omni Center in Onalaska had bean bags flying all day for the annual event. Organizers say year after year the event continues to grow. In 2016 the bag toss tournament raised $10,000 dollars for the Children's Miracle Network.