"Dance for Hope" raises suicide prevention awareness

Every year, more than 700 people in Wisconsin die as a result of suicide and around 5,500 people are hospitalized due to self-inflicted injury. "Dance for Hope" is an event that promotes suicide awareness and prevention in the La Crosse community.

The dance event took place Saturday afternoon which involved performers of all different ages. 9 dance groups performed routines throughout the day.

Tim Blumentritt, member of the La Crosse Suicide Prevention Initiative and organizer of Dance for Hope says by talking about the subject of suicide in a positive environment, that there's hope to decrease the statistics of suicide in the Coulee Region.

"Dance for Hope is an opportunity to bring members in the community together to talk about the topic of suicide and mostly to bring awareness and this is a way to do that and fun and where we can reach people of all ages." Blumentritt said.

The number of suicides in La Crosse County has decrease within the past few years. If you or a family member is in need of assistance, the local number for suicide prevention is 608-784-4357.

