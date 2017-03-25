Wisconsin voters to field 65 school district requests - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin voters to field 65 school district requests

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Voters in several dozen Wisconsin school districts will decide whether to give their districts more money when they weigh in on a total of 65 referendums April 4.

Around 80 percent of school referendums have passed in the last year and voters have approved a record $1.35 billion in new borrowing.

Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal would boost funding for K-12 schools by $649 million over the next two years, but advocates say more is needed to avoid cutting staff or class offerings.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.