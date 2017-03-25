Saturday's local scores
NA3HL hockey
North Iowa 3, La Crosse Freeze 2 - Bulls win playoff series 2-0
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 6, Austin 5 - final/overtime; Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (Chill): game-winning goal in overtime; Chill now 28-24-2
College baseball
NAIA:
Dakota State University 5, Viterbo University 0 - final/game 1
Viterbo University 7, Dakota State University 0 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 1-1 NSAA
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 3, Cornell College 1 - Caleb Boushley (UWL): CG, 6 H, 9 K; Eagles now 7-3
College softball
Viterbo University 15, Dakota State University 3 - final/5 innings (game 1)
Viterbo University 13, Dakota State University 5 - final/5 innings; Tessa DeSmith (VIT): 2 grand slams, 8 RBI
High school track and field
Mauston Golden Eagle Indoor Invitational - Mitchell Hall, UW-La Crosse
Boys team scores:
1. Baraboo, 121
2. Holmen, 119
3. Reedsburg Area, 75.50
4. Melrose-Mindoro, 49
5. Mauston
Girls team scores:
1. Holmen, 117
2. Neillsville/Granton, 80
3. Viroqua, 77
4. Baraboo, 74
5. La Crosse Central, 58
Full results can be found here
Cashton Indoor Invitational - Mitchell Hall, UW-La Crosse
Boys team scores:
1. Spencer, 84
2. Luther, 66
3. Royall, 64
4. Bangor, 54
5. North Crawford, 53
Girls team scores:
1. GMLOKS, 79
2. Spencer, 76
3. Bangor, 72
4. C-FC, 66
5. Blair-Taylor, 41
