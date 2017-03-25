Saturday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Saturday's local scores

NA3HL hockey

North Iowa 3, La Crosse Freeze 2 - Bulls win playoff series 2-0

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 6, Austin 5 - final/overtime; Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (Chill): game-winning goal in overtime; Chill now 28-24-2

College baseball

NAIA:

Dakota State University 5, Viterbo University 0 - final/game 1

Viterbo University 7, Dakota State University 0 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 1-1 NSAA

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 3, Cornell College 1 - Caleb Boushley (UWL): CG, 6 H, 9 K; Eagles now 7-3

College softball

Viterbo University 15, Dakota State University 3 - final/5 innings (game 1)

Viterbo University 13, Dakota State University 5 - final/5 innings; Tessa DeSmith (VIT): 2 grand slams, 8 RBI

High school track and field

Mauston Golden Eagle Indoor Invitational - Mitchell Hall, UW-La Crosse

Boys team scores:

1. Baraboo, 121

2. Holmen, 119

3. Reedsburg Area, 75.50

4. Melrose-Mindoro, 49

5. Mauston

Girls team scores:

1. Holmen, 117

2. Neillsville/Granton, 80

3. Viroqua, 77

4. Baraboo, 74

5. La Crosse Central, 58

Full results can be found here

Cashton Indoor Invitational - Mitchell Hall, UW-La Crosse

Boys team scores:

1. Spencer, 84

2. Luther, 66

3. Royall, 64

4. Bangor, 54

5. North Crawford, 53

Girls team scores:

1. GMLOKS, 79

2. Spencer, 76

3. Bangor, 72

4. C-FC, 66

5. Blair-Taylor, 41

Full results can be found here

